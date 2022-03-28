How to attract the right person in your life; expert offers tips

You may be surrounded by all kinds of people in your life, but there are very few who make you comfortable, do not judge you, respect you for who you are, and understand you almost instinctively. If you are wondering where are these people and often find yourself alone in times of crisis or otherwise, you could possibly be attracting the wrong kind of people. (Also read: How to be an understanding person in a relationship? Expert spills beans)

Life is the sum total of our choices and when we say attracting, it could simply translate to choosing. When we make the wrong choices in our relationships - be it a partner or friend we are basically ignoring or setting aside our own needs of getting that emotional support and feeling better in life. What we basically are attracting is - loneliness, emotional exploitation, waste of energy, toxicity in life.

The reason we do not attract or choose the right kind of people in our life could also be our lack of true understanding about self. Once we know what we want in life, we may also figure out our tribe of people that will support us through thick and thin.

"I want to change the word attraction to choose. When you are attracted to something, you are choosing it. What does that mean? So, if you have a preference for people who are not good for you, you are essentially choosing people who are not good for you. So, I want you to own your power in that. Once you own your power, you have the opportunity to make a different choice," says Nedra Glover Tawwab, NYT Bestselling Author, Relationship & Boundaries Expert in her recent Instagram post.

"You don't have to choose people who are not good for you. There are people all around you. The ones who are good for you, choose them," adds the expert.

Here are tips to attract the right person in your life:

* Choose the qualities that are healthy for you.

* Choose the qualities that are more long term.

* Choose the qualities that you would have skipped over in the past

* Choose something different from earlier

The next time, you choose a person, put yourself first and ask why you want that person in life. If the reason is convenience or any other short-term purpose, you should think again and deeply.