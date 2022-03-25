How to set boundaries for emotional dumping people? Expert offers tips

In relationships, we often become the emotional need for our partners and vice versa. Ads relationship involves love and a lot of other emotions that come with it, we often fail to understand that the other individual may also have experiences that we are not a part of. We start to see relationship as a collective emotional journey and that enables us to do emotional dumping. Emotional dumping is a pattern of re-living and talking about a past experience repeatedly without seeking a solution to it. It is mostly done with the intention of seeking a connection. However, it can be very taxing for the person on the other end listening to it on a daily basis.

ALSO READ: Expert on why we don't need frenemies in our life

Psychologist Nicole LePera, who keeps sharing tips on the nuances of a relationship, addressed the issue of emotional dumping on her Instagram profile a few days back. She also pointed out the signs of knowing if someone is emotional dumping. They are:

The conversation is always about their experiences. Not much space is left for you to share your emotional experiences. In case of having a conversation, it quickly steers to their emotions all the time.

The person never seeks your consent or your interest in listening to their emotional experiences.

They keep talking repeatedly about the same problem, over and over again without trying to find a solution.

The conversation makes you tense and your body starts to feel frustrated.

Nicole further added that the only way of stopping yourself from being emotionally dumped at is by talking about it. Trying to seek solutions to the problem can be one way of looking at it. Sometimes when we are tired of a repeated conversation, we can also let the other person know. We can also tell them to have a conversation where both of us can participate so that it doesn't feel tiring.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON