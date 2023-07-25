Distress is the emotion when a person feels extreme emotional or mental pain, causing fear, sadness and anxiety. In times when a person is distressed, it is important for them to have safe people around who can make them feel better. Creating a safe space in a relationship where both the partners have the space to be vulnerable without the fear of being judged for who they are, and where they can get soothed by the other person is important. Explaining this, Relationship Expert Julie Menanno wrote, "Partners who are able to comfort each other during distress over events outside of their relationship are statistically better able to manage conflict which does involve their relationship. Learning to be a comforting shoulder to cry on can help you, your partner, and your relationship thrive."

How to help soothe your partner when they are distressed(Unsplash)

Julie further noted down a few ways by which we can help soothe our partner when they feel distressed:

Self-regulate: The primary thing to do before soothing the partner is to regulate our own emotions. This will help us to be calm through the process of speaking to the partner and making them feel better, without letting their distress affect us in a negative way.

Touch: Physical touch is important for people who are in distress. Sometimes a comforting touch can make them feel that they are safe, and things will get better. We can transfer positive energy through touch and let them know that they are safe in our presence.

Make space: Sometimes distress demands space for themselves to be figured out. We should allow the space to the partner and let them know that they can be alone and sort it out and can have us also if they need.

Validate: Validating their emotions and making them feel heard and seen will help them to understand their emotions better and calm themselves.

Ask: When we feel confused about how we should help them, we should not hesitate to ask.

