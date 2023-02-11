Hug Day 2023: 5 rules to remember while hugging someone

Hug Day 2023: An expression of love, a nonverbal way of saying 'I care for you', and a mark of emotional intimacy in a relationship, a hug conveys a million emotions where words fall short. Hug Day is celebrated on sixth day of the Valentine's Week (February 12) and comes two days before Valentine's Day (February 14). On this day, people express their love and affection for their partner or a loved one with an intimate hug. Hugging can not only release your stress, unburden your heart but also fill you with warmth and positivity. On this day, you should definitely give a 'jadu ki jhappi' to your beloved or near and dear ones but there are some golden rules of hugging that one must follow to avoid getting into an uncomfortable situation. (Also read: Hug Day 2023: Different types of hugs and their meanings)

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali suggests 5 rules to remember while hugging someone.

"Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, and every young heart is excited to hug and express his or her feelings to their loved one. But while hugging someone on this day, you must be careful about his or her intentions," says Dr Kapoor.

1. Be selective

On Hug Day, you cannot hug anyone randomly. Do not rush into a hug, assuming that it is okay. Before giving a hug to anyone, just give some time to yourself and think about his or her importance in your life as a friend or loved one. Be selective and choosy on this day, this will keep you safe.

2. Ask for permission

Don't be surprised. Maybe you are wondering about the relevance of asking for permission to hug, but believe me, that is not a cliché, it is civilized, and it gives the other person respect and the opportunity to voice his or her comfort level.

3. Time period of hug or make it quick

The length of time you will spend in close contact with someone also creates a difference. A hug should have a time limit. This time limit creates or fills the gap between two people. The hug for your friendship with a non-hugger should never cross the 5-second mark. The ideal time for a hug is 3 seconds maximum.

4. Avoid face-to-face contact

Try and avoid being face to face. Giving a hug to someone when you are face-to-face with them may look like that you are comfortable with them and that they are important to you (even though the reality may be opposite of this), but it can also cause misunderstandings. Try to avoid face-to-face contact to avoid this kind of situation.

5. Observe what others are doing in the circumstance

To avoid an awkward moment, one should always consider the other person's circumstances. Analyse the situation and mood of the other person. It will help you to have a better hug.

