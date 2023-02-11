Happy Hug Day 2023: Best wishes, images, greetings and messages to show your significant other how much they mean to you

Hug Day 2023: The ongoing Valentine's Week began on February 7 with Rose Day. Now, people are gearing up to mark the sixth day of the week of love - Hug Day. Hug Day falls on February 12. This year, it will be celebrated on Sunday. When words fail to express our feelings for someone, the language of physical touch works wonders. And a hug can help your loved ones know you are there for them, ready to solve any problem and be their safe space in difficult times. Therefore, Hug Day holds much significance for lovers.

You can make your Hug Day celebrations with your partner or crush special by sharing heartfelt messages alongside your gifts and hugs. Check out our curated best wishes, messages, images and greetings to share with your significant other on February 12.

Hug Day 2023 Images, Wishes, Messages and Greetings:

Every time you hug me, it feels like I am on a love drug. Wishing you the cosiest Hug Day ever, my love.

Your embrace heals my soul. Let's become one with a hug on this special day. Happy Hug Day, my love.

Your arms are my comfort place, your smile is my sunshine, and your presence in my life is my happy pill. Happy Hug Day, my love.

Thank you for standing by my side when times were hard. Thank you for making me laugh when I didn't even want to smile. Sending all my love your way today. Happy Hug Day.

Your hug is my best stress-buster, it wraps me up like the soothing sunshine, and I want it the first thing in the morning. Happy Hug Day.

A hug is all you need when you are down. A hug is all you need when nothing is right. Warm wishes on Hug Day to you, my dear.

You are my safe place! So, hug me tight so that all my fears and insecurities shatter into pieces. Happy Hug Day.

A hug communicates a thousand words. But, I wish to say three words. I love you. Happy Hug Day 2023.

The world comes to a standstill when we hug each other. Inside your hug lies my universe. Happy Hug Day.

Sending some good vibes through the hugs because I always want the best for you. Happy Hug Day.