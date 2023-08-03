Importance of space in relationships: Therapist shares tips

Space is very important in a relationship. Be it after an argument to gather the thoughts or to pursue our individual passions, space helps in keeping the individuality alive in the relationship. It also helps us to refrain from growing unhealthy attachments and dependency on the partner. "Sometimes we need space, especially if there’s been a heated argument and while it’s perfectly normal to need space, it’s important to take it in a healthy not hurtful way. Here are some tips on how to take space and also honour your partner's need for space," wrote Therapist Lucille Shackleton.

Lucille further noted down the importance of giving space to the partner. Here are a few ways to do the same:

Acceptance: We need to accept that a partner can ask for space just to self-soothe themselves. We also need to respect their choice to have some time for themselves.

Questions: We should get clarity on the time and space they want so that we can plan our expectations around it, without having any confusion.

Concept of space: For each person, the concept of space may vary. It is important to discuss the idea of space that we hold and the idea that the partner has – this will help us to get more clarity about the relationship.

Respect: Once we have been informed that they need space, we should honour their choices and try not to interrupt the same.

Taking care: In the time when the partner demands space, we should try to keep ourselves busy by doing things that make us happy.

Contact: We should refrain from making any form of contact with the partner when we have agreed to give them space.

Conversation: Sometimes it can be difficult for us to deal with when the partner asks for space. In such cases, we should schedule conversations where we discuss the idea of space, their need of space and why it is bothering us. As we learn to address these questions, we will have less confusion and more peace of mind.

