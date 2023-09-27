In any relationship, love forms one of the foundation blocks. However, communication. Loyalty, understanding and trust help in creating more secure, safer and healthier relationships. A relationship should be a healthy space for growth and intimacy. "Improving the points listed in this post has the power to positively impact the dynamic of your overall relationship. If you’re struggling or feel stuck, send me an email and let’s work together to help you get there. A healthy relationship is truly life changing," wrote Therapist Sadaf Siddiqi as she explained the ingredients that are required in creating a healthier and safer relationship. Important ingredients for creating a secure relationship(Unsplash)

Vulnerability: When we learn to be vulnerable with our partner, we learn to be more emotionally intimate with them. Often when we come with childhood trauma and past traumatic experiences, we feel scared to be vulnerable with another person because of the fear of getting hurt. However, in a secure relationship, we should learn about the fears, triggers and emotions of the other person.

Boundaries: Be it family time or intimacy or energy, there should be specific boundaries for both people in the relationship. It will help in understanding each other and giving the space required for each other to make things healthier.

Individuality: The sense of identity in a relationship helps in focusing on our individual growth as well. This comprises of having passion, ambitions, opinions, perspectives and hobbies. A healthy relationship knows how to respect the other person and find common grounds amidst differences.

Communication: Having healthy communication helps in creating more clarity in the relationship, which helps in understanding the needs, wants and expectations of each other.

Respect: Knowing how to respect the other person, speaking kindly to them and being mindful can take a relationship far into the future and also contribute to making the relationship healthy and happy for the people involved.

