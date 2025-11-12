Indian married couple shares 4 ‘slightly unhinged rules’ it follows to make relationship work: 'We don't talk to…'

A relationship, especially marriage, take a lot of work from both partners. It requires equal contribution, whether it be emotional, physical or mental. Moreover, the amount of effort you put into making things work can vary from time to time. These unhinged rules helped the couple be ‘grounded, close, and a little bit sane.’ (Freepik)

Also Read | Miss India Manika Vishwakarma pens emotional note for Delhi after Red Fort blast: 'As a daughter of India, I stand...'

There are no set rules that can ensure your relationship will be a success. Many things people learn come from experience and spending quality time with their partners. However, there is no harm in learning a few key things from couples. One such couple is content creator, Bhavna Jain, and her husband, Sachin Jain. On November 11, they shared ‘slightly unhinged rules’ in their marriage.

According to them, they don’t have a perfect marriage, but they do have their own rules: “The kind that don’t come from books, podcasts, or ‘relationship experts’ but from real arguments, awkward silences, and a lot of growing up together.”

also They revealed that these unhinged rules keep them ‘grounded, close, and a little bit sane.’ Because, according to them, marriage isn’t about doing what everyone says is 'right' or the 'right rules. Rather, they wrote, “It’s about figuring out what actually works for you both and creating rules that feel right for YOU. The ones that make both of you feel safe, seen, and understood.”

Here are the ‘slightly unhinged rules’ the couple follows:

Rule #1: Going to bed angry sometimes is okay.

According to Bhavna and Sachin, they do go to bed angry sometimes, because ‘not every fight needs to be resolved the same night.’ The couple stressed that sometimes you need time to understand each other's perspective and talk with a calm mind the next day.

Rule #2: No phones or screens once we enter the bedroom.

The couple stressed following the ‘no phones or screens once we enter the bedroom’ rule. According to Bhavna and Sachin, the bedroom is a space that belongs to them, and screens act as a distraction. “No distractions, no scrolling, and no blue light – just conversations, cuddles, or silence that feels safe,” they emphasised.

Rule #3: Giving space

“When one of us says. ‘I need space,’ the other one actually gives it. No guilt-tripping, no overthinking. Love doesn't mean constant closeness -sometimes it means knowing when to step back,” the couple shared.

Rule #4: We don't talk to anyone else about our relationship.

According to the couple, the fourth rule to follow is: never talk about your relationship with others. “No parents, no friends, no ‘just venting.’ Because once you let too many voices in, you stop hearing your partner,” they explained.

Rule #5: Date nights

According to Bhavna and Sachin, they plan 2 to 3 date nights every month to keep the romance alive. “No guests, no phones, no pressure. Sometimes it's dinner at home, sometimes it's coffee on the balcony - but we talk,” they revealed.

How did the internet react?

Many Instagram users commended the couple and posted comments, such as “Incredible,” “Good words of advice,” and “Absolutely agree.” A person also commented, “Divorce rates would drastically go down if couples actually acted sensibly.” Meanwhile, a user referred to their rules as the ‘bare minimum.’

While you may not agree that couples should have 'rules' that help the relationship grow, it is necessary to understand what works for you and partner specifically, and makes both of you feel feel safe, respected, and understood as there’s no universal formula for a successful relationship. What matters most is communication, mutual respect, and the willingness to adapt and grow.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.