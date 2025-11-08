Rashmika Mandanna says she'll marry Vijay Deverakonda, 'take a bullet' for her life partner amid wedding rumours

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently grabbed headlines after reports of her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda surfaced online, and now, rumours suggest the two may get married in February 2026. Amid the speculation, during a campus conversation with Honest Townhall, Rashmika spoke about what she looks for in a partner and revealed who she would marry among all the actors she has worked with. Rashmika Mandanna talked about her idea of love amid wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna describes qualities she wants in her ideal life partner

When asked about her idea of love and what she seeks in a life partner, Rashmika said, “My type is honestly someone who is capable of understanding at a deep level. I am not talking in the generic sense. It is an understanding of life from his own perspective. How does he perceive certain situations? I want someone who is open to understanding. Someone who is genuinely nice and someone who can fight a war with me, or for me. If there is a war against me tomorrow, I know that man will fight with me. I will do the same. I will take a bullet for him any day. That is my kind of person.”

When asked who she would kill, marry and date among all the actors she has worked with so far, Rashmika said she would date Naruto (the anime character) and would marry Vijay Deverakonda. Her response drew loud cheers from the audience.

Her statement comes amid rumours surrounding her wedding with Vijay. A source told HT that Rashmika has already begun wedding preparations in full swing. She reportedly travelled to Udaipur for a recce and checked out potential venues for a “grand celebration”. Meanwhile, a source close to Vijay’s camp told India Today that “the couple is indeed planning to wed next year”, suggesting that preparations for the February ceremony are already underway.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship

Rashmika and Vijay have been rumoured to be dating since they first worked together in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam, followed by the 2019 film Dear Comrade. The duo have frequently been spotted spending time together. While they never confirmed their relationship, eagle-eyed fans have often noticed them sharing photos from matching holiday locations, fuelling speculation.

In 2024, both Vijay and Rashmika confirmed they were not single but refrained from naming their partners. In October this year, Vijay’s team confirmed to HT that the two were engaged. Soon after, Rashmika was seen flaunting her engagement ring in a cute video featuring her dog. However, fans are still awaiting an official confirmation from the couple.