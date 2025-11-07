The Girlfriend box office collection day 1: Rashmika Mandanna's film opens at less than 1 crore

The Girlfriend box office collection day 1: Rashmika Mandanna is having a great 2025, with back-to-back releases in Chhaava, Sikandar, Thamma and now, The Girlfriend. Her latest release, which is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, hit theatres on Friday. Let us take a look at its box office. The Girlfriend box office collection day 1: Rashmika Mandanna in a still from the film.

The Girlfriend opening day box office update

According to the latest update on Sacnilk, The Girlfriend has managed to collect 98 lakhs on its opening day, which is the lowest of all the actor's releases in 2025. Last month, Thamma collected ₹24 crore during its Diwali release. The Girlfriend, in contrast, had no holiday during release and was released with much fewer promotions. Only positive word of mouth can ensure that the film strengthens in the next few days.

About The Girlfriend

The film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini. The film is about a fairy tale love story between a couple, which turns toxic due to the character of Dheekshith Shetty being aggressive.

Talking about the film, Rashmika wrote on her X account, “When Rahul first narrated this script to me, I remember tearing up.. there were so many moments that pinched my heart in ways I couldn’t explain. I kept thinking.. wait, I know this feeling..I’ve felt this before.. I don’t know how we don’t see these things when it’s all happening.. And what moved me even more was that these words, these emotions, were coming from a man. Things that most people wouldn’t even understand.. he did.. That day, I walked out of our meeting with two things -1- a script I knew would be a sin not to do.. 2- a friend for Life.”

She added, “Bhooma for me is THE MOST SPECIAL because that’s mostly me… I’ve understood myself a little more while playing her..every day, Rahul would explain a scene, and somehow, I’d just know what he meant no follow-up needed.. My heart is full of love, pride, and happiness.. I just wish you feel what we felt while making this film. Bhooma is too precious to me… please protect her, love her, and support her…”