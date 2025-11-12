Kajol suggests marriages should come with expiry date, renewal option: 'No one has to suffer for too long'

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle is set to host Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon recently appeared in the latest episode. During the show, a lively discussion unfolded when Kajol, who is married to Ajay Devgn, shared her belief that marriages should come with an expiry date and an option for renewal. Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for more than 22 years now.

Kajol says marriage should have expiry date

During the This or That segment, Twinkle posed the question, “Should marriage have an expiry date and a renewal option?” Kriti, Vicky, and Twinkle all disagreed, standing in the red zone, while Kajol supported the idea and moved to the green zone.

“No, it’s marriage, not a washing machine,” Twinkle quipped. Kajol countered, “I definitely think so. What guarantees that you’ll marry the right person at the right time? A renewal option would make sense and if there’s an expiry date, no one has to suffer for too long.” She even tried to persuade Twinkle to join her in the green zone.

The next statement was, “Money can buy happiness.” This time, Twinkle and Vicky agreed and stepped into the green zone, while Kajol disagreed. “No matter how much money you have, it can actually become an impediment. It numbs you to the true idea of happiness,” Kajol explained. After some reflection, Kriti admitted that money could buy happiness at least to a certain extent.

Later in the game, Twinkle declared, “Best friends shouldn’t date each other’s exes,” and playfully wrapped an arm around Kajol. “We have an ex in common, but we can’t say,” she teased as they both stood in the green zone. Kajol immediately laughed and told her to “shut up” before any secrets were revealed.

About the show

Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle was one of the most anticipated celebrity talk shows to premiere this year. Hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the show has featured a star-studded lineup of guests from the Bollywood industry. Big names like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan have brought their trademark charm and wit to the couch. Younger stars such as Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday added youthful energy, while Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Govinda, Chunky Panday and Sonakshi Sinha shared hilarious stories and heartfelt moments. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with a new episode released every Thursday.