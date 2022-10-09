Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips to celebrate long-distance Karwa Chauth with your spouse

Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth is a unique celebration that honours the relationship between a husband and wife. It is one of the important Hindu festival observed by women. It is observed on the fourth day following Purnima, or the full moon, in the Kartika lunar month. On this day married women fast for their husbands (karwa chauth ka vrat) and only break the fast after gazing at their husbands through a circular sieve with a dia. However, when you live far away from each other and can not be together for Karwa Chauth it becomes disheartening. But even though you are far away you can still celebrate Karwa Chauth and make it special for each other. We have listed out some amazing tips for couples to celebrate Karwa Chauth in long distance relationship.

1. Send gifts

Giving and receiving meaningful presents always adds to the festive atmosphere. You may always give someone thoughtful gifts if you want them to feel appreciated and cherished. Give them something practical or sentimental that they can treasure. Try to find out what they love or what they need. You can always put together a little hamper, a gift box, or even an outfit for your lover to wear on Karwa Chauth.

2. Video calls

Technology is a real saviour in times like this. Spend your entire day on video with your significant other. Stay on call while your wife prepares for the special day and observes all the rituals. Don't let your wife feel alone on Karwa Chauth by being together through the day with the help of video or voice calls.

3. Send her a designer Thali

There are many Karwa Chauth Thali sets to buy online for your wife's Karwa Chauth Puja. These thalis come with the Chaani, Mathri, Karwa, Sindoor, Diya, Sweets, Rice Grains and Chunni. You just need to order it and you can have a designer Karwa Chauth Thali set delivered to your wife right away.

4. Appreciate your partner

On this Karwa Chauth make sure you appreciate your partner. By expressing gratitude to your partner, you are letting them know that you value, notice, and acknowledge their efforts. We must take a break from our daily activities to pause and cherish our loved ones. One of the keys to our blissful marriage, and one of the most romantic things to do, is to express our love and admiration for one another.

5. Order their favourite food

Wife spends most of their time in the kitchen cooking food for the husbands and the entire family along with managing multiple other tasks. They hardly get time to think about themselves and what they like. On this Karwa Chauth give your wife a day off from kitchen chores and pamper her by ordering her favourite food.

6. Book a spa session

Spa treatments revitalise the body, mind, and soul. It is a soothing session that is recommended for everyone at least once in a month. Because doing so relieves joint and muscle discomfort as well as helps to untangle mental tangles. Karwa Chauth has a lot of difficult rites that must be performed. Therefore, taking the wife to a spa would refresh her mind and allow her a relaxing way to pass the time.

