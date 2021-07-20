Kate Beckinsale criticizes impossible beauty standards: Women are damned anyway

Kate Beckinsale is done with the impossible beauty standards that women are held to these days, and the Hollywood actor and model was extremely vocal about how she feels that women are 'damned' no matter what and that being judged solely on how one looks and their level of attractiveness can be negative in the long run. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the 47-year-old actor commented that this problem was not only limited to actors or women working in the glamour industry, but to all women in general.

She said, “I think, when you start out, if people perceive you as attractive it’s helpful at first. If people start thinking that’s your main thing, I don’t think that’s helpful to anyone, least of all you. I think women are damned anyway. I don’t just mean actresses. You’re seen as attractive, you’re not seen as attractive. You're seen as too young, you're too old. Where is the f***ing sweet spot for women?” The Brit then went on to say in a very classic Kate fashion, "At some point you just have to go, 'B**locks — this is me.'"

Kate also shared how she felt agitated when people thought she undergoes cosmetic procedures to look good saying that she was worried she would end up with a paralyzed face or a droopy eye. She said, "It's sort of a given that I've had it, which I just literally haven't," adding, "I'm frightened of paralyzing my face. My mum's voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. My mum wouldn’t even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks f***ing radiant and amazing. I know if I did do Botox, I’d be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, ‘I f***ing told you! See? You should never do that.’"

