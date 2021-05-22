Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Kylie Jenner are Travis Scott are back together but it's an open relationship
relationships

Kylie Jenner are Travis Scott are back together but it's an open relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have rekindled their romance but sources close to the couple are saying that it is not exclusive and they will be following an open relationship rule.
ANI | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are back together, but in open relationship(Instagram/kyliejenner)

Friendly exes and American stars Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together after reigniting dating rumours, but it is not exclusive and will be following an open relationship rule, according to close sources to the couple.

The cat is finally out of the bag now! Kylie and Travis who are parents to 3-year-old Stormi have been spotted spending quite quality time together in the recent past, since the two broke up in 2019.

Their reunion rumours started going rounds when Kylie flew to Miami to celebrate Travis's 30th birthday party.

Sources with direct knowledge and connection to both the stars told TMZ that they have "rekindled the old flame and are dating again, but they are also free to date other people".

The sources further revealed that ever since the duo parted their ways in 2019, Travis has been enjoying the bachelor lifestyle but he also wanted to get back with Kylie and be a strong family unit.

Earlier, TMZ reported that the duo took their daughter, Stormi, to Disneyland Tuesday, adding to all the recent signs that they have reconciled.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kylie jenner travis scott stormi webster celebrity moms
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP