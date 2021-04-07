Ever wondered how Kylie Jenner maintains those abs? Her new video will tell you

Ever wondered how the makeup mogul Kylie Jenner maintains her enviable curves? Well, if her Instagram stories are to be believed, it involves a lot of exercise and eating clean. The Kar-Jenner sisters are known for their extensive workout routines and their love for salads. Kylie's elder sister Kim Kardashian was recently heard saying that all of them train like beasts in the gym and it is quite true. The sisters take their fitness really seriously and it is evident with all the workout posts that they share on social media. Kylie Jenner also shared some recently and believe us when we say this, we were tired after looking at those videos.

The Instagram stories that we are talking about show the reality TV star's Pilates machine. The second story has the mother-of-one on her machine working out and flaunting her canary yellow workout ensemble. Kylie was seen wearing a yellow halter-neck sports bra which she teamed with a pair of matching Yoga pants. The next Instagram story showed the 23-year-old working out again on her machine and being accompanied by supermodel and Justin Beiber's wife Hailey Beiber.

That was not all, most fitness enthusiasts say that fitness is the combination of exercise and clean eating, and it seems like Kylie Jenner is a firm believer of that. The mother-of-one even posted an image of her after-workout meal which included hummus, falafel and lots of raw vegetables that taste delicious with hummus along with lemon water.

Kylie recently shared another video with her followers showcasing what all includes in her daily workout routine. The clip started with her having her morning beverage and then she went for a hike and even did some uphill running after which it was the turn of some more cardio on the treadmill followed by some abs exercises. She had captioned the clip as "never miss a monday! (sic)."

