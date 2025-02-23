Looks or kindness? New study reveals how feminist beliefs shape your dating preferences

A recent study published in Sex Roles challenges some long-standing ideas about partner preferences. It shows that feminist beliefs, rather than just gender equality, might shape the way people choose their partners. Traditionally, research has shown that men focus on looks while women prioritise financial stability in a partner. Feminist beliefs shape partner preferences, study finds. (Freepik)

Evolutionary psychologists argue these differences are universal, but growing evidence suggests culture and society play a big role. In more gender-equal societies, women care less about a partner’s financial prospects, but the preference for physical attractiveness remains strong across cultures. (Also read: Looks or intelligence? Study reveals what matters more in choosing a partner )

How gender equality change partner preferences

Natalie Wareham and her team explored whether simply thinking about gender equality could influence people’s partner preferences. They also looked at whether feminist beliefs played a role, building on past research showing that those with traditional gender views tend to stick to stereotypical mate selection patterns.

Research indicates that feminist beliefs, rather than gender equality messaging, strongly affect partner preferences. (Pixabay)

To test this, the researchers conducted two online studies with UK participants recruited via Prolific. They randomly assigned participants to one of two groups: an Inequality Condition, where they read about ongoing gender disparities, or an Equality Condition, which highlighted progress in gender equality. The statements, sourced from UK government reports, covered topics like political representation, career opportunities, and the gender pay gap.

Study 1 (224 participants, ages 18–77) had participants allocate preference points across five partner traits and indicate their ideal partner’s age, with social attitudes assessed through sexism and feminist belief scales. Study 2 (380 participants, ages 18–29) refined the method by using trait ratings instead of points and testing priming effects through gender equality perceptions and professional estimates, focusing only on feminist attitudes.

Gender differences and feminist beliefs

Both studies confirmed typical gender differences in partner preferences. Men valued physical attractiveness more, while women prioritized resource-related traits and preferred slightly older partners. However, priming participants with gender equality or inequality statements had no impact on their preferences, suggesting that mate selection criteria remain stable despite brief exposure to such messages.

Feminist attitudes influence mate selection, challenging traditional partner preference views. (Pixabay)

While priming had no impact, feminist beliefs significantly influenced partner preferences. Men with stronger feminist attitudes valued physical attractiveness less, and in Study 2, women with higher feminist beliefs prioritized kindness more.

However, sexist attitudes showed no clear link to preferences, suggesting a complex relationship between gender beliefs and mate selection. This indicates that personal ideology, rather than brief exposure to gender equality messages, shapes partner choices. The lack of a priming effect may be due to the statements not being strong or lasting enough to influence preferences.

