Masaba wishes Neena Gupta’s husband Vivek Mehra on Father's Day in adorable post

Masaba Gupta celebrated Father’s Day today by wishing Vivek Mehra in an adorable post. The House of Masaba fashion designer posted two pictures to wish Neena Gupta’s husband on June 20. It is one of the most heartwarming things you will see today.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Masaba Gupta wished Vivek Mehra on Father’s Day. She captioned her post, “Happy Father’s Day! @aslivivekmehra #fathersday.” The designer posted two pictures. One was a selfie featuring her, Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra, and the other was of Vivek Mehra posing with the family’s pet dog, Mila.

Take a look at the post:

She also shared a video of her father on her Instagram story with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day @aslivivekmehra (wish you tons of flowers to take photos of this year).” The video is from the family’s home in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. In the clip, Masaba recorded Vivek Mehra, accompanied by Mila, as he took pictures of flowers in his garden.

Screenshot of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.

Masaba Gupta with Satyadeep Misra, Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra had recently escaped to their home in the hills. The family even shared postcard-worthy pictures of themselves and their stunning surrounding on the photo-sharing app.

Neena Gupta, who just released her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, married Vivek Mehra, a Delhi-based Chartered Accountant, in 2008. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in the US. The Badhaai Ho actor had her daughter Masaba, with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen playing the lead role in Netflix’s Sardar Ka Grandson, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. As for Masaba, she was seen in the Netflix original Masaba Masaba, which got renewed for a second season.

Father’s Day is observed each year on the third Sunday of June. This year, it is being celebrated on June 20.

