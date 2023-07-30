National Girlfriend Day 2023: Sincere and romantic ways to make your girl feel special and build lasting connection

National Girlfriend Day is almost here, and it is time to make the women in your life feel special and appreciated. It is marked on August 1. The day reminds us to honour the incredible women who enrich our lives with their love, companionship and unwavering support. Though National Girlfriends Day holds significance for people in committed romantic relationships, people can also honour meaningful friendships with their girl best friends or soulmates. As the day nears, we decided to list down sincere and romantic ways you can make your girl feel appreciated on National Girlfriend Day. Check out our list below.

Sincere and romantic ways to make your girl feel special and build a lasting connection on National Girlfriend Day 2023. (Pexels)

National Girlfriends Day is on July 30. (Pexels)

Sincere and romantic ways to make your girl feel special

Plan A Surprise Date

An unexpected surprise date planned to the T will go a long way in making your girlfriend feel special on National Girlfriends Day. Build a detailed itinerary with her favourite activities and allow her to relax while you pamper her with everything she enjoys doing. It could be going out to her favourite restaurant, picnic in the park, a spontaneous road trip, a themed date night at home, a marathon of her favourite feel-good films, cooking dinner for her at home, a relaxing spa session or more.

Write Her Notes Or A Romantic Letter

Write Her Notes Or A Romantic Letter. (Pexels)

A handwritten note or romantic letter will show your girl the genuine efforts you put into making her feel special and also help you express your feelings. You can make it fun by hiding romantic notes all over the house for her to find, giving her a letter with all the unsaid feelings you always wanted to express in front of your girl or creating a music playlist that portrays your emotions.

Always Encourage And Support Her

Keeping your girl's dreams and goals on the top of your priority list shows that you genuinely care for her. Be her biggest cheerleader, celebrate her achievements along the way, show genuine belief in her abilities and aspirations, and let her know that you are there to support her every step of the way. You can make an event out of Girlfriends Day by celebrating all her achievements and showing her that she is incredible.

Plan Her Favourite Activities

Spend National Girlfriends Day by planning all your girlfriend's favourite activities. If she likes spending time at home, make dinner for her, watch her favourite shows, read books with her, enjoy a skincare pampering session or play fun board games. If she loves the outdoors, go on a hike, make dinner reservations at her favourite restaurant, go on a much-awaited trip to her favourite destination or have a pampering session at the spa.

Express Your Feelings And Show Physical Affection

Express Your Feelings and Show Physical Affection. (Pexels)

Let your girlfriend know how much she means to you and how deeply you appreciate her presence on National Girlfriends Day and every other day. Use genuine words of love and affection or physical forms of love to do the same. Hug her tightly, hold her hand, cuddle up together while watching a movie, tell her you love her, be a helping hand when she feels lost or even when she doesn't, and more.

Show Interest in Her Hobbies

The best way to show affection is to make your partner realise that you equally enjoy activities that interest them. Even if it is not something you like, you can be an active participant by encouraging them to pursue the hobby, taking the time to learn it or engaging in the recreational activity. Whether it is joining her for a yoga session, playing a video game together, enjoying the music she likes, or attending a painting class, showing interest will strengthen your connection.

Spend A Day Off From Social Media

Make genuine efforts to be present in each other's life. When you are together, try to avoid spending time on social media. Talk about your interests, learn what makes her happy, know what you can do to understand each other's feelings or triggers, and more. While having personal space is vital, truly enjoying each other's company when you are physically in front of each other also matters.

