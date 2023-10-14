Parenting through adolescence: Tips for cultivating healthy relationships and communication skills in teens

Parenting adolescents is quite the journey, filled with its fair share of challenges and exciting opportunities. Adolescence is a time when teenagers venture out of the nest and explore the world of friendships, peer influence, and romantic interests. Your communication style with your child will need to adapt as they get older to reflect the new boundaries in your relationship established by their growing independence. It's during this phase that connections are formed, and lifelong friendships are forged. Naturally, parents want to ensure that their teens engage in healthy relationships and develop effective communication skills. Nurturing these skills becomes paramount during this transformative period. (Also read: Is your teenager dealing with deeper emotional or psychological issues? Watch out for these signs and red flags )

Tips for cultivating healthy relationships and communication skills in teens.

Dr Paula Goel, Paediatrician and Adolescent Specialist, Fayth Clinic shared with HT Lifestyle some valuable insights and strategies to help parents navigate through this journey.

Understanding the significance of healthy relationships

Healthy relationships – be it friendships, romantic partnerships, or familial bonds – play a vital role in a teenager's emotional and psychological well-being. A supportive and constructive relationship offers numerous benefits:

Boosts self-esteem and confidence.

Provides a safe space for sharing emotions and experiences.

Helps alleviate feelings of isolation or loneliness.

Cultivates resilience and coping mechanisms.

Teaching effective communication skills

Effective communication goes beyond mere talking; it involves active listening, understanding, and empathizing. As a parent, you can assist your child in the following ways:

1. Lead by example

Be a role model for your teen. When engaging in conversations with them, be fully present, actively listen without interruption, and demonstrate how to express emotions without being confrontational.

2. Encourage open dialogue

Foster an environment where your teen feels safe expressing their feelings, fears, and aspirations without fear of judgment or criticism. Ensure they know that their words hold value.

3. Teach kids to be assertive rather than aggressive

It's important for teens to understand the difference between the two. Respecting others' boundaries while standing up for oneself is the definition of assertiveness.

4. Play out scenarios with your teen

Sometimes the best method to teach is to have them act out various scenarios. This enables children to develop their life skills while practising how they might speak in various settings.

5. The influence of body language

From facial emotions to hand gestures to voice tones, body language says volumes. Parents and teenagers should both be aware of the subtleties of body language.

Tips for cultivating healthy relationships

1. Talk about limits: Inform your adolescent about the value of establishing and upholding boundaries in both friendships and romantic partnerships.

2. Encourage your teen to put oneself in other people's shoes to foster empathy. Relationships become stronger and more caring when people can relate to one another.

3. Be on the lookout for warning signs: Inform your adolescent about the symptoms of toxic relationships, such as extreme jealousy, dominating behaviour, or a persistent disdain for rules.

4. Keep in touch: Despite your teen's desire for independence, it's important for them to know they can always come to you for advice, support, and a sympathetic ear.

5. Participate in group activities: Group settings offer teens a great chance to interact with peers in a stress-free atmosphere. Additionally, it gives them the chance to witness various dynamics and gain an understanding of what constitutes a healthy relationship.

Parents have a crucial role in assisting their children in developing healthy relationships and strong communication skills as they traverse the challenges of adolescence. Parents not only promote these crucial abilities but also enhance the relationship between parent and teen by being proactive, remaining engaged, and providing unconditional love.

