The way a parent treats a child shows up in their adult behavior patterns as well. "How we were raised does have so much to do with how we show up in our relationships in adulthood. Though it might not contribute to everything, sometimes it accounts for a lot. Because of how our parents respond to our bid for our needs, it might go on to influence how we approach our relationship," wrote Therapist Benjamin Ekorhi. The Therapist further explained the actions shown by caregivers and how each of them can impact childhood development in different ways. Parenting tips: Caregiver actions and their impact on childhood development(Shutterstock)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

ALSO READ: Ways by which parents can unintentionally harm their children while growing up

Neglect and abuse: When a child is brought up through neglect and abuse of their needs and wants, they start to internalise their needs thinking that they are not important enough to be expressed. In later stages of life, this also impacts their attachment styles, making them shut down emotionally.

Emotional coldness and rejection: often caregivers respond to the needs of the child with rejection and coldness – when this continues over a prolonged period of time, the child starts to see their own need as burdens. Hence, they turn to themselves for emotional regulation.

Hostile and threatening responses: This type of reaction from the caregiver can make the child adapt to a deactivating attachment strategy and make them fear vulnerability. This often makes them shut down emotionally as a survival mechanism.

Discouraging expression of vulnerability: When a caregiver starts to discourage and disrespect vulnerability shown by the child, the child starts to become more self-sufficient and independent in order to not become vulnerable in front of others.

Encouraging self-reliance and independence: It is important to teach a child to become self-reliant and independent – however, when a parent pushes them constantly, they start to adapt to a deactivating attachment style where they start to believe that asking for help is unnecessary.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion. ...view detail