As parents we want the child to grow up as the best versions of themselves. Instilling in them the values and ethics that we want will help them to become better adults. Sometimes, we may see them overhearing conversations that parents and caregivers have. Instead of asking them not to, we must realise that it is a common childhood trait to be curious about their family, and the conversations that adults have with each other. However, we should see such situations as chances to make them hear positive things. "Of course, we want to tell them these amazing things, but there's also something powerful in letting them overhear you praise them. The words we say to our kids when they are little will eventually become how they talk about themselves," wrote Child Therapist Jess as she explained the powerful impact of positive conversations.

Parenting tips: Conversations to let your child overhear(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Parenting tips: How to respond to an impatient or demanding kid

Jess further noted down a few types of conversations that we should let the child overhear:

Problem solving: When we let them overhear the way we got into a problem but eventually found a solution out, they learn to believe that problems are meant to be solved.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Positive things about them: Sometimes, besides appreciating them directly, we should also appreciate them in front of others while they overhear. That way they will grow up with more self-confidence and self-trust and learn to believe in themselves. They will also feel happy that they have made us proud.

Coping with emotions: We often feel a surge of emotions and need a way to vent it out. But the way we do it determines if we can regulate our own emotions. When they overhear us handling our own emotions in a healthy way, they learn to do the same.

Apologising: When we make a mistake and take responsibility for the same and apologise to others, the child also learns to instill that habit in them from an early age.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Standing up: When something goes wrong, we should be able to stand up for ourselves. This will make the child believe that we do not need to agree with everything, and we should have our own boundaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON