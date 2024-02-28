 Parenting tips: Myth Vs truth about discipline - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Relationships / Parenting tips: Myth Vs truth about discipline

Parenting tips: Myth Vs truth about discipline

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Feb 28, 2024 04:57 PM IST

Behaviours should not be corrected instantly – instead we should allow ourselves time to assess them to address them better.

As parents, we always want to ensure that we provide our children with the best of everything. However, teaching them skills that they will need to navigate through life and discipline that will guide their value system and beliefs is also equally important. "The more we seek to understand our child's behavior the more effective we become. This is not about being a permissive parent who lets their child walk all over them (and others). This is about approaching behavior with curiosity (vs. rushing to negative assumptions)," wrote Psychologist Jazmine McCoy. The expert further noted down a few myths that parents often believe about disciplining their children.

Misbehaviour is a means of communication, and they may try to communicate certain emotions to us through their behaviour. (Unsplash)
Misbehaviour is a means of communication, and they may try to communicate certain emotions to us through their behaviour. (Unsplash)

ALSO READ: How to manage disciplinary issues or aggression in kids? Expert offers tips

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Myth: Behaviour must be corrected instantly

Truth: Parents often believe that they should rush to correct the behaviour of their children everytime they see something. But often their behaviours may stem from some past experience. Unless it is unsafe or sangerous behavioural pattern, we should give ourselves some time to observe and assess them and try to understand why they are behaving in a certain way. Giving time allows ourselves to have better understanding of them and try to address them in an effective way,

Myth: Behaviour that needs to be stopped instantly.

Truth: Be it swearing, yelling or throwing tantrums, we often believe that certain behavioural patterns need to be stopped instantly. This process can backfire. It is important to understand why they are behaving in a certain way and then redirect their emotions to something healthy that can help them to address their feelings better.

Myth: Misbehaviour is a form of manipulation.

Truth: When the child tries to misbehave, we may feel embarrassed or confused and think that they are trying to manipulate us to get things done their way. What we often fail to see is that misbehaviour is a means of communication, and they may try to communicate certain emotions to us through their behaviour.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On