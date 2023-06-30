Parenting is tricky. While we ensure to provide our children with the best of everything, we also should know how to instill in them values, skills and ethics required to navigate through life. Watching the children grow up and go to school are some of the most beautiful things to see. Some of them may be growing up to enter kindergarten by now. Also, while they go to school and learn the basics, we should be mindful in teaching them a few skills that they may need. "Here are some skills to work on this summer through everyday conversations and experiences. No need to do anything fancy or complicated, just weave these skills into your language and teachings," wrote Psychologist Jazmine McCoy as she explained the skills, we need to teach our kids before they go kindergarten.

Parenting tips: Things to teach children before kindergarten(Unsplash)

Sharing feelings in respectful ways: When children see that their needs and feelings are not being reciprocated, they can become frustrated and violent. To stop that from happening, w should teach them how to share and express their emotions, feelings and needs in words that are respectful and calm. Teaching them such vocabulary will ensure that they do not run out of words and resort to actions to voice their needs.

Respecting space and body boundaries: Knowing how to create space for others and understanding the point at which someone else may be feeling uncomfortable or are having boundaries are important skills that we must teach our children at a very early age.

Coping skills: When children become overwhelmed, they start to panic or show their frustrations. Instead, we should teach them coping mechanisms that they can do when they start to feel overwhelmed with their feelings and emotions.

Contributing to family and community: Teaching our children how to contribute in small ways to the family, their loved ones, and to the community will help them understand their responsibilities. This will further make them aware beings when they grow up.

