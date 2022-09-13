Parenting tips to help your child recognize and deal with bullying at school

When children are bullied, they often don't realize it or they may not understand that bullying can take many forms and may simply assume the other child is joking or be unable to identify social cues and limits. Parents should make their children know that bullying is defined as repeated, hostile and unwelcome behaviour in which the victim suffers emotional or bodily harm and has no way to stop it.

Be ready to have a serious conversation with your kids, ask them about their day and how they're feeling. In your role as a parent, you get to decide how much knowledge your kids have about bullying and what steps to take if they experience it.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neelima Kamrah, Principal of KIIT World School, shared, “Bullying is known to have negative effects on children, mentally and physically. Kids may endure emotional issues such as depression and anxiety, which can result in substance addiction and poor academic performance. Have a conversation with your child to learn about the challenges they face each day at school.”

She advised, “Pay close attention to how they choose to express themselves. You may need to step in if kids frequently complain about events at school. Additionally, by teaching them through role-playing, you can assist them in escaping a situation. The kid's self-confidence is boosted by this. Because of this, developing effective communication with your child is crucial.”

Talking about the topic of bullying in schools, Pankaj Kumar Singh, MD at Cambridge Pre-School, said, "A school's administration cannot simply say that it is up to the parents. Parents cannot just blame the educators. They (teachers) can't argue it's not their job. Additionally, young people have no excuse to claim, "I was too terrified to inform." Each of us must do our part if we're serious about ending bullying. All of us share the blame." He suggested:

1. Listen - Don't interrupt the kid when he or she is telling a story. They may experience emotional upheaval as part of their therapy, opening up a window of opportunity for them to talk about it.

2. Trust - Different feelings might be triggered by bullying. The ability to advocate effectively depends on parents' ability to gain their children's trust.

3. Try to uplift others - Tell your kid that it's not his fault and he didn't bring this on himself. Stay away from making negative comments about the bully to your child or children. Isolation is a real risk for your child if you constantly criticise them.

4. Wait patiently - It's possible that kids think telling an adult won't make the situation better or that they're worried the bully will retaliate. Your kid might be feeling awkward, distant, scared or humiliated. Parents may aid their children in coping with bullying by helping them discover what works best for them individually.

5. Kids need to learn how to defend themselves - To protect their children from being bullied at school, adults should encourage them to take a position. Youths should be instructed on appropriate responses if they were bullied.

6. Raise their sense of self-worth - Helping children cultivate a healthy sense of self-worth is another effective strategy for stopping bullying. Kids who carry themselves with confidence are less likely to be picked on. Children need their parents' encouragement and help. Honor their modest achievements.

7. Get your kid talking as much as possible - Helping your child discover their voice is one way you may work to lessen the prevalence of bullying at school. Inspire young people to be authentic, stand up to injustice and share what they think. Self-assured individuals are less likely to be picked on by bullies.

Bullying has long been a problem in schools but in recent years it has taken on a more serious appearance as if it were becoming worse. It is the duty of parents to put a stop to bullying in homes and neighborhoods and to defend children who are victims of it. Having children that are compassionate will not be an easy task but doing so is essential.