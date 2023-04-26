The gut feeling is almost always right. When we are in situations where we understand that it is not working for us in the right direction, our body sends the signal of fight or flight mode. The nervous system also starts to get restless, and we know that something is going wrong. Such situations work as triggers for us, and we have the gut feeling of something being negative. But what happens when we refuse our gut feeling and go with the flow? Sometimes things can go downhill for us. But why do we ignore our gut feeling when it is the first signal from the body and the mind about something not about to work out? Reasons why we ignore our gut feeling(Unsplash)

Psychotherapist Sara Kuburic addressed this and shared a few reasons as to why we ignore our gut feeling sometimes:

Trust: We often do not trust our intuition – this stems from the fact that our intuitions have been proven wrong before and we have gone through such situations where we started doubting our gut feelings. Hence, we ignore it and go with the flow.

Not right for us: Sometimes we want something that we already know is not right for us. Through our intuitions, we know that getting the thing may harm us – however, we still want it anyway and we ignore the gut feeling to pursue it.

Difference: Sometimes, we are not able to discern our intuition from the sense of fear, anxiety and the conditioning of old wounds. Hence, we start to ignore it thinking it as another negative emotion.

Distracted: Sometimes we are busy or distracted – hence, we are detached from ourselves or the way we are feeling. This creates a major difference between the way we feel and the way we react to a situation.

Reality: When the gut feeling says to do something, sometimes it may be the difficult thing to do. However, we refuse to do it because it feels difficult. Hence, we ignore the gut feeling and go with the easier option.

