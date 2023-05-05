Relationship goals: Top green flags to look for while dating

Dating can be exciting, but it can also be overwhelming and stressful. It can be difficult to know what to look for in a partner. However, there are certain "green flags" that can indicate a potential for a healthy and happy relationship. These are positive signs that indicate a potential partner could be a good fit for you. These green flags can range from communication skills and respect for boundaries to shared values and a positive outlook on life. By paying attention to these positive qualities, you can increase your chances of finding a partner who is a good match for you and your goals in life. (Also read: Top dating myths you must unlearn to find real love )

Green flags to look for while dating

By paying attention to green flags, you can save yourself time and heartache by avoiding people who may not be a good match.(Pexels )

Erica Turner, Relationship Therapist and Dating Coach shared, some of the top green flags to look for while dating, in her recent Instagram post so you can make more informed decisions about your romantic relationships.

You do not feel confused about whether or not they want to spend time with you, they are clear and direct.

You share reliable and consistent communication in a relationship.

Their words and actions are aligned. They make concrete plans when they say they want to spend time with you. It shows they're reliable and committed to the relationship.

They display emotional availability, meaning that they share their emotions, have the ability to be vulnerable, and seek to understand and know you on an emotional level.

Instead of solely fixating on the possibility of a positive outcome, you're recognizing that the person is treating you in a manner that aligns with your desired treatment and exhibiting characteristics that you find appealing.

They are able to admit a mistake or apologize when they are wrong.

You feel safe to bring up your problems, concerns, or issues about the relationship.

You are able to share your needs, feelings, and thoughts without being dismissed, invalidated, or judged.

When you speak, you feel truly listened to and seen.

They respect your boundaries and they stop doing things that make you uncomfortable.

An argument or disagreement does not mean that the entire relationship is in jeopardy.

They are not jealous or passive-aggressive when you want to spend time without them.

