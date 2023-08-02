Relationship rescue: 5 things to never do in a heated argument with your loved one

Any relationship at some stage goes through certain disagreements or disputes and because of that arguments are bound to happen. Although conflict is a natural thing to happen in any relationship, it must not be immediately viewed as negative. In reality, disagreements and arguments could play an important role in bolstering the bond between individuals, given they are approached constructively. The critical aspect of resolving conflicts lies not solely in the actions taken during the argument but also in the actions avoided. One of the major detrimental things to do during an argument with your spouse is to dismiss their views or ignore their feelings, as this hinders effective communication and understanding. The critical aspect of resolving conflicts in relationships lies not solely in the actions taken during the argument but also in the actions avoided. (Pexels )

The essence of handling conflicts smoothly requires both proactive and passive steps, making sure that the issues are addressed and not ignored or avoided. However, to ensure that your relationship does not go off the rails during an argument, it is important to remember to avoid doing the things that you will regret later during the argument. (Also read: What qualities should be on your checklist while dating someone? Expert shares insights )

Things to Never Do in an Argument with Your Partner

Here are some of the things as Shivani Misri Sadhoo, Psychologist and Couple Therapist shared with HT Lifestyle which you should avoid doing during an argument with your partner.

1. No one wins an argument by not giving the other person a chance to speak

Experiencing a hindrance could be quite disheartening, as it not just obstructs the complete expression of your thoughts but also leaves the impression that the interrupting person undermines the importance of what you were saying. During any conversation, it is important to practice taking turns and, more crucially, to introduce brief pauses between each exchange. It is often beneficial to make sure that you truly comprehend what your partner is conveying before moving forward. In this manner, your response will be based on their actual words, not merely what you assume you heard.

2. Avoid using personal negative tagging

When certain things happen that you or your partner don’t like, a few individuals blow it out of proportion by making complete accusatory statements. Please, avoid making sentences that start with, “You always,” or “You seldom,” Also, never bring up past incidents to derail the discussion off-track and create negativity. This obstructs the path of actual conflict resolution and bolsters the level of conflict.

3. Don’t refer to other people in the argument

Bringing up other persons on your partner is a sure sign to increase their defensiveness. “There is nothing more pathetic than saying that someone else agrees with your view during an argument with your spouse. It will only make your partner feel extremely judged and vulnerable.

4. Don’t stop listening

The way interrupting your partner is damaging, similarly not listening to them also falls on the same pedestal. Always, try to listen to your partner, even if it brings up some unpleasant moments for you. Remember, when you stop listening to your partner, it conveys that they are of no importance to you.

5. Going away without any conclusion

When you look to go away or simply say run away during an argument, it reflects you are trying to escape the situation instead of resolving the ongoing issue. Somewhat it indicates you have already given up on your partner, and their views and motives have no importance to you. Thus, it is important that if you feel like leaving the room, explain this to your partner so that later the conversation can resume.