Remembering Irrfan Khan: 10 quotes by legendary actor that act as a balm on life

On Thursday morning, fans woke up to late Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan’s emotional note for the legendary actor on his first death anniversary and in a line, the 22-year-old summed up what all fans are feeling currently, “I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life.” Irrfan’s death due to neuroendocrine tumour on April 29, 2020 came as a shattering shock not only for Bollywood fans but also those of Hollywood movies like Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Namesake, Inferno and Life of Pi in which the legendary actor starred.

Beyond his achievements of being a part of some highest grossing films in Bollywood and Hollywood to his stellar acting chops that left one speechless, Irrfan is remembered more lovingly for the way he touched our lives with his poignant words that never weaned let his optimistic attitude towards life. Here are the Angrezi Medium star’s 10 impactful quotes that hold a tremendously mature view of the world we live in and act as a balm on ‘this chaos we are choosing to call life’:

1. “The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control.”

2. “Izzat aur zillat aap ke haath mein nahin hai! (Honour and disgrace are not in your hands!)”

3. “When you are young you are fascinated by so many things. Some things drop, some stay. I can be without anything but I cannot be without nature.”

4. “Language doesn’t make one an elite.”

5. “Kindness just makes life more bearable, as more happy people will make a happy world.”

6. “Failure is there to teach you something so that you can go beyond that.”

7. “The sign of a good society is where talent is respected.”

8. “Maybe to become famous is to reassure yourself that whatever you’re lacking inside, you’ve fulfilled that.”

9. “I’m not a very talkative man, and people are threatened by silence. If you’re sitting in a group and you’re not saying anything, people start getting insecure. They start thinking, he’s a snob. Or, he’s thinking something negative about me. Silence brings out your devils.”

10. “It pains me when a film actor or a cricketer is a youth icon. I don’t have anything against them. They are great entertainers; they are useful to the society. They contribute to people’s lives. But they are not heroes.”

There are so many other thoughts of Irrfan that serve as the perfect prep talk and echo in our minds as we deeply remember the legend today. For now, here’s hoping that we live to create a kind world that Irrfan Khan believed in and like he advised once, realise the hero in us before we perish.

