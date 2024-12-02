Sameera Reddy shares the real questions to ask a to-be husband: ‘Run if he says…’

Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde, whom she calls Sassy Sasu, featured in a podcast together on Lxme - a financial app for women. The actor, who has been married for 10 years, shared in the podcast the reason behind financial conflict in marriages. She stressed that financial clarity is as important as emotional. Scroll down to know what she said. Sameera Reddy talks about why there are financial conflicts in marriages.

Why is there financial conflict in marriages?

Sharing a snippet from the podcast with the caption, “Financial conflict!! A big issue in marriages. Financial clarity is as important as emotional.” In the clip, Sameera talked about the importance of financial clarity in marriages. She stated that most women are worried about ‘all the other nonsense’ before getting married instead of asking important questions from their partner. She also advised women to ‘run’ if their to-be husband listens to his mother more rather than addressing her questions about finances.

“You're not really talking about how you want your children to be brought up. Do you even want children? What is my financial status in this family? How much am I going to be a part of the decision-making for my children, for myself, and for this household?” Sameera said in the podcast. She advised women to find a man who wants to be an equal partner with them. “If he's going to say ki nahi mummy ne kaha ki yeh sab nahi poochna chahiye (My mother said you shouldn't ask such things), RUN!” she added in the end.

How did the internet react?

Sameera's followers agreed with her points. One user wrote, “All these wise words strike most women only after the damage is already done. It’s important to raise children who are already aware of these subtle yet strong values.” Another wrote, “So true. Wise words. How do people not have conversations about children, religion and money when they’re getting married, is beyond my understanding?”

Financial compatibility in marriage

In another clip from the podcast, Sameera talked about the importance of having financial compatibility with your partner and discussing expenses with them. She also called out men who think giving money to their homemaker wives is ‘pocket money’ and advised women to take ownership of the household decisions as they are the ‘CEO of the house’.