Send this to your boss: Rude managers actually hamper team productivity, new study reveals

Does your boss shout at you often? Does your manager explain things extremely rudely at every chance that he/she gets? Well, this can be more than what it looks like. Politeness has its pros – we know that. But when it comes to workplace communication, the absence of politeness and mutual respect can actually kill work productivity and push people to extreme misery. Rudeness in a work setup can demotivate people, bring down work productivity and even endanger lives. (Unsplash)

A study, led by Dr. Amir Erez (University of Florida Warrington College of Business), and Jake Gale (Indiana University Kelley School of Business Indianapolis), and published this year, revealed shocking truths about workplace rudeness.

Wrench in the gears of workplace productivity

What can a careless remark or a rude e-mail do? Well, more than what we can imagine. Rudeness in a work setup can demotivate people, bring down work productivity and even endanger lives. Rudeness is a silent killer of motivation. Dr. Amir Erez, a professor at the University of Florida Warrington College of Business and the lead of the study, said in a statement that many often dismiss workplace rudeness as a minor bump – however, it is in fact, a major threat to productivity and safety.

Workplace rudeness and team functionality

The research was conducted through five innovative studies which revealed the rudeness can impair team functionality. When the rudeness is not proportionate to the intensity perceived, it can have alarming results on the mental health of the employees.

Social value orientation

The study explained that workplace rudeness can induce a defensive response among team members. They start to see a social threat in it – hence, they get into a self-protective mode. They reduce themselves to a social value orientation where they start prioritising a collective interest over their own.

Recipe for success

The study further revealed that while good manners have its virtues, it might secretly be the recipe for success, especially in work or a team setup.