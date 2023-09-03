In a relationship, the people try to put in effort to make it a healthy space for growth, affection and emotions, however, often relationships can turn toxic. This can happen due to the repeating behavioral patterns of the people involved, or sometimes it is just one person being toxic to the other. However, it is important to notice the patterns that give shape to a toxic relationship and the abusive behavior that follows. Coercive control is one such abuse and is one of the most extreme toxic behaviors that can exist in a relationship. In coercive control, one person tries to put the other one in line by oppressing them or threatening them. "Are you being coercively controlled? These 5 signs may give you an idea. Coercive control is an extreme form of abuse. It involves some kind of threat and a pattern of oppression, all with the goal of keeping you in line," explained Psychotherapist Terri Cole.

Signs of coercive control in a relationship to watch out for(Pixabay)

Terri further noted down five signs of coercive control in a relationship that we should be aware about:

Less control: From having a lesser say in the relationship to having less and lesser control on the choices we make in daily life such as what to wear, what to eat and where to go – this is a major red flag, and this shows that the other person is controlling even the minute details of our lives.

Emotional abuse: Emotionally abusing us, making jokes at our expense, humiliating us both in private and in public and criticising us is a way of showing that they have a lot of power over us. This also degrades our self-confidence.

Monitoring: Constantly being monitored, from having our phone checked, or using other technologies to track where we are going or who we are meeting is a way of controlling us and is extremely dangerous.

Financial control: We are constantly urged to share our financial details with them or made to restrict the amount of money we are allowed to spend.

Sexual coercion: Coercive control also involves manipulating us to sexually involve with them even when we do not want to.

