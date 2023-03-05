Signs that you are in spiritual love

Spiritual love is different from what the world thinks love is in fact, spiritual love is far deeper than just love for God, as a common man may believe. People often confuse bhakti or devotion to God as spiritual love but spiritual love is much more than that and refers to love not only for the Divine but love for people, for the beloved, for one and all.

Spiritual love is from soul to soul, it is a spirit connection and is based on a sense of oneness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, AiR Atman in Ravi, Spiritual Leader and Founder of AiRInstitute of Realization and AiR Center of Enlightenment, explained, “When you feel that love is not just skin deep but rather it is emanating from the soul, from within, that is the first sign of spiritual love. It is beyond outer appearances. It hardly matters how a person looks like. This love comes from the soul, to the soul. Spiritual love is all-encompassing. It is universal love. There is a sense of oneness, with the Divine, with people, with all creatures. There is no duality, either with God or others. There is no I and you. We are all one.”

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Yoga and Spiritual Leader and Founder of Akshar Yoga R&D Centre and Himalaya Yoga Ashram, elaborated, “Nature has a therapeutic effect. Spending time in nature is a sign of connectedness to the Earth and also with yourself. Compassion and empathy are two values that demonstrate you are in spiritual love and once you are one with nature, you can practice compassion with others and build a strong bond. Relationships with people need work; therefore, if you want to have strong, fulfilling relationships, you must be prepared to put in the necessary effort and develop mutual respect, compatibility, closeness, and effective communication, which can be learnt from nature.”

Another key aspect of spiritual love is being selfless. AiRAtman in Ravi shared, “Spiritual love is without expectations. It is not need-based. One loves not because ‘I need you.' Rather, 'I need you because I love you.' Spiritual love is unconditional. It is not transactional in nature. It is selfless.spiritual love is devoid of negativity. It has no boundaries. It is not possessive. There is no feeling of anger, hate, revenge and jealousy. Spiritual love also reflects in the spirit of service. We engage in acts of kindness, not out of pity, or duty or responsibility but out of love - love for each person because everyone is a manifestation of God.”

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar revealed that the way to reach the ultimate goal of spiritual love is through mediation, self-talk and spiritual practices. He said, “Stress disrupts sleep, brings on sadness and anxiety, raises blood pressure and adds to both physical and mental tiredness. Meditation and self-talking are two ways to cut down on stress. When you include walking with self-talk, it is regarded as a therapeutic exercise that has advantages for the body and the mind, to lead a stress-free life. Spend a few minutes each day taking a stroll around your building or the neighbourhood where you live. You can free up your mind to find solutions when you engage in introspection and dialogue with yourself. A positive state of mind, thus created can help the mind, body and spirit and spiritual practices like pranayama, asanas, meditation, and other yogic practises will take you on the path of spiritual love and direct your spiritual efforts into more beneficial and productive activities.”

When we are feeling any unpleasant emotion, such as anxiety, dejection, frustration, etc, we frequently have a tendency to let the emotion take over and intensify the situation. We have the tools we need to step back naturally from strong negative emotions thanks to mindfulness. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar suggested, “Channelise anger towards productive positive outcome. And this can be done with yoga and spirituality. Only the individual experiencing the anger is hurt. This is nothing more than your hasty response to specific circumstances, which could even cause you pain.By focusing on self-care and reducing stress, you can gain mental and physical well-being, as it lowers blood pressure, reduces chronic pain, enhances sleep and eases digestive system.”

Atman in Ravi added, “In spiritual love, one forgives the other because in reality, all are the Divine Soul. All are SIP, the Supreme Immortal Power. Love comes from the Divine and it goes to the Divine. Actually, love is Divine. In spiritual love, there is no heartache and heart-break. There is no sadness. One is ever-joyous and happy. One is peaceful and blissful. Spiritual love is a fountain of joy. Spiritual love is Prema Yoga, the Yoga of Divine Love. When there is spiritual love, we remain ever-united with the Divine because of love. We remain in the Yoga of Divine Love.”

When love is from soul to soul, it doesn't let differences of the body, mind and ego create rifts or differences. There is a sense of peace, love, tranquillity. Spiritual love is Divine, it is universal love, it is true love.