Slap Day: Feel like slapping your ex? Here are healthy ways to release your rage

A messy or unexpected breakup can trigger feelings of intense anger, helplessness and disbelief. It is hard to regulate your emotions in difficult situations like these and easy to lose control of yourself and do something which one may regret later. If you too are struggling with unresolved anger or trauma, there's a right way to release it. Even if you feel like slapping your ex-partner or having violent thoughts, there are productive ways to release your rage from taking help of your close friend to writing it all in a journal. (Also read: Happy Slap Day 2023: History, significance, funny messages, quotes and memes to share with your friends or ex you hate)

Now that Valentine's Day is almost over and Anti-Valentine's Week is about to begin with Slap Day (February 15), it's the perfect time to start your healing journey albeit not with a slap but mindfully working on your suppressed anger.

Valentine's Day can be tough for singles or those who recently underwent a split. Especially those who broke up on an ugly note and carry unresolved anger.

"Feeling some amount of anger and hatred is normal but unproductive anger can have a negative impact on your mental and physical health. Self-analysing the situation and finding out what hurt the most can help deal with difficult breakups," says Dr. Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road in an interview with HT Digital. She also suggested ways to cope with anger post breakup.

Do not talk to your ex immediately

If you want closure then wait for some time to get hold of your anger. Think about what you are going to talk and how you are going to express your hurt in a conversation. Get help from a trusted friend.

Try kickboxing, Yoga and meditation

Physical exercise can help in venting out and getting back mood equilibrium. Kickboxing, Yoga and meditation are also known to help in controlling impulses and have overall positive effects.

Avoid social media

Try and avoid common social media points of contact for some time. Looking at social media posts of your partner can bring to surface all the negative feelings.

Forgive yourself

Focus on yourself, your feelings and your needs. Journaling or taking a short break can help. Accept your feelings, make peace and forgive yourself.

