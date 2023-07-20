Struggling with in-laws relationships? Discover essential tips for newlyweds to build stronger bonds

As newlyweds, you embark on a thrilling adventure that is infused with love, excitement, and the hope of a wonderful future. As you follow this road, maintaining a healthy relationship with your in-laws is an important consideration that might have a big influence on your marital happiness. A healthy and encouraging atmosphere for your marriage depends heavily on forging and maintaining a strong relationship with your spouse's family. Navigating in-law relationships may occasionally be difficult since it entails juggling new dynamics, distinctive personalities, and cultural norms. Navigating in-law relationships may occasionally be difficult since it entails juggling new dynamics, distinctive personalities, and cultural norms.(Pexels )

“An individual goes to driving school before he is handed over a driver's license, and a psychologist goes to medical school for training before he is given a doctorate licence, however, it is unfortunate to see that there is no school for one to learn how to maintain, understand, learn with one's relationships: whether it is a relationship by blood or one opted by choice," says Aashmeen Munjaal, ontologist, mental health and relationship expert. (Also read: How your partner's mental health impacts your relationship and ways to support them )

She added, “Every house has different routines, behavioural patterns, and expectations and especially in the case of marriage, it is highly recommended that the newlywed must sit and respectfully communicate with each other in terms of their expectation for house management, family time, and other requirements along with being able to fulfil their individual routine as well. Just like moving to a new country, in this case, you are moving to a new house with a new family.”

Tips for navigating in-laws relationships as newlyweds

Aashmeen further shared with HT Lifestyle some valuable tips and insights to help you foster healthy in-law relationships as newlyweds.

1. Try to understand the likes of her in-laws: The newlywed can understand the likings and preferences of her in-laws and if she tries to include them, it will show her respect and is likely to make the in-laws feel special and would naturally encourage them to adore her all the more!

2. Appreciate the little things: If your mother-in-law makes delicious pickles, appreciate it! If your father-in-law has a great sense of humour, let him know you appreciate it. Finding and acknowledging the little things helps in bonding with the family and creating joy and harmony.

3. Understand the importance of a harmonious relationship and its impact on marital life: Maintaining a cordial and harmonious relationship with the in-laws is not only imperative for personal joy, but it also impacts the quality of time and communication you have with your spouse as well. Irrespective of the behaviour of the in-laws, to create a loving and supportive relationship with in-laws, you can take up the practice of daily writing 10 things you are thankful to your mother-in-law and father-in-law respectfully for. Example: I am thankful my mother-in-law gave birth to my husband, or I am so grateful my father-in-law has created such a beautiful home for us to live in, etc.

4. Respecting the partner's parents as your own: It is understandable that you are in a new family and it may take time for you to adjust, however, it helps to consciously respect the family as their own by their words, and actions. This applies to both the husband and the wife.

5. Understand that having a different point of view is okay: One must understand that they both come from different backgrounds and may have different approaches to a situation so instead of trying to prove that their way is the only way, one can choose to take a step back and try to look at the bigger picture and with try to come to a common conclusion.

Marriage is a very beautiful institution, given both the partners and families learn the key of gratitude which will allow them to live in joy together, whether in high times or low.