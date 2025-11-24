Therapist shares 6 relationship rules every sensitive person should follow for calmer, healthier love
Therapist shares 6 simple relationship rules to help Highly Sensitive People build supportive, stable love and relation.
Sensitive people feel emotions more deeply than others. They notice small things, react strongly to changes around them, and care intensely about their relationships. While these qualities make their connections meaningful, they can also be stressful.
Relationship therapist, Kasturi M, recently shared advice for Highly Sensitive People (HSPs) to navigate love with more confidence and calm. Here are the six simple relationship rules.
1. Choose emotional safety over intensity
Sensitive people should look for partners who make them feel relaxed, safe, and understood. Intensity may feel exciting, but it can also create anxiety. Experts say emotional safety, not extreme passion, is what helps sensitive people feel grounded in a relationship.
2. Match communication styles
HSPs notice tone, body language, and small changes during conversations. They need partners who communicate clearly and honestly, especially during disagreements. Instead of shutting down or hiding emotions, a good partner for a sensitive person will talk openly, repair misunderstandings, and explain their feelings.
Also read: Are you listening to your kid? Psychologist shares 5 tips for parents to become more emotionally present
3. Look into family backgrounds
Understanding how a potential partner grew up can make relationships smoother. If someone comes from a home where feelings were ignored or reacted to harshly, they may struggle to understand a sensitive person’s emotional needs. Sensitive people do best with someone who sees their emotional depth as a strength, not something to fix.
4. Prioritise lifestyle alignment
Beyond shared values, daily routines are important. Sensitive individuals often need quiet time, slower mornings, and space to recharge. If their partner prefers constant activity, loud environments, or a busy social life, they may feel drained. Matching energy levels and lifestyle habits helps create long-term harmony.
5. Know the difference between growth and panic
Every relationship has uncomfortable moments. Sensitive people may mistake this for danger. The advice says it’s important to separate real warning signs from normal growing pains. Tools like therapy, journaling and mindfulness can help sensitive people understand their emotions better.
6. Don’t chase emotional unavailability
Sensitive people often try to “fix” others or fill emotional gaps. But experts warn that this leads to one-sided relationships. HSPs deserve partners who show care, effort, and presence, not people who avoid emotional closeness. So there you have it.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.