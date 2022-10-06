Things emotionally mature adults do: Therapist suggests

As we grow up and undergo changes in the emotional state, we also learn to behave in a certain way. Being emotionally mature is that state where we know how to deal with the emotions we have and also address the emotions of others in a healthy way. When we are brought up in dysfunctional homes, some of us may not have the emotional maturity needed for the age because of the way our feelings and needs have been suppressed over time through childhood. But as we learn to do life and navigate through adulthood, we learn to take care of our emotions and also address them in ways which are healthy for us and the people surrounding us.

ALSO READ: Signs that you are growing: Therapist shares insights

Clinical Psychologist Heidi Green addressed emotional maturity in her latest Instagram post and shared a list of things that emotionally mature people do. Take a look at the list here:

Accountability: We all make mistakes and snap at times, making us behave in a way that is not us. Emotional maturity comes from the fact that we can take into account our behaviors and make necessary changes to ensure that they are not repeated.

Emotional discomfort: Emotional discomfort can happen through anyone and anytime. Not lashing out or snapping or having a breakdown and tolerating emotional discomfort through time is a sign of emotional maturity.

Act: The actions we take also reflect the level of emotional maturity we have. In case we feel like harming someone and yet do not do it because it feels wrong to us, that is a good sign.

Bad behavior: How people choose to react or behave in not in our control. Knowing it and not trying to rescue people from their bad behaviors, nor enabling them to behave in a certain way is emotional maturity.

Silence: In situations when we know that speaking our minds can bring harm, it is best to choose silence and let people keep the peace.

Conversations: Not trying to have the last word or the last say in conversations which are ineffective in nature, and instead stepping out of them in a matured manner is a healthy sign.