Often we come across situations in a relationship where we feel that we are not able to trust the person we are with. Trust issues can ruin a relationship. Sometimes it can lead to overthinking and change the health of the relationship, ruining the space for communication. But we often do not try to dig deeper and find the reasons for such trust issues. Why do we have trust issues in a relationship? Therapist Sadaf Siddiqi explained this and wrote, "Trust issues can manifest in many ways and impact the relationship you have with yourself and others. Early childhood experiences play a major role in your ability to trust the people around you (starting with your parents). It's also possible to develop trust issues as an adult based on negative experiences (e.g., betrayal from a friend, partner, workplace, or institution)."

Things that trust issues stem from in relationships(Pexels)

Sadaf further noted down a few things that may be the underlying reasons for trust issues in a relationship:

Parental conflicts: When we are brought up in dysfunctional homes, we grow up around chaos and conflicts. These families also reflect dysfunctional relationships between the members. When we grow up watching mistrust in our parents, we start to believe that it is normal in relationships – this makes it very difficult for us to trust our partners in our adult relationships.

Social rejection: When we grow up feeling rejected and betrayed by family and friends, we start to believe that the same things will repeat in our adult relationships and friendships as well.

Attachment styles: When we develop an insecure attachment style, we struggle to believe that the people that surround us are safe for us.

Betrayal in past relationship: When we have faced betrayal in the past relationship, we struggle to put in trust in the present one as a way of saving ourselves.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.