Things to do to bring more peace in relationships

In a relationship, finding ways to make it peaceful is very important. With everything else getting more chaotic, the relationship should be a healthy and warm place for people to come back to and be vulnerable. In a relationship, a lot of effort, compromise and understanding is required to make things work out. Understanding the perspectives of each other and embracing the differences, imperfections and changes enable us to have a healthy and peaceful relationship. While it is important that we learn to prioritise ourselves, we should also seek ways to maintain peace in a relationship. "Practice accepting these to change your relationship health and protect your peace," wrote Therapist Sadaf Siddiqi as she shared a few ways by which we can bring more peace in the relationship.

Tolerance: The biggest mistake we make in a relationship is expecting all our needs to be met by the partner. However, the truth is that it is not humanely possible for a single person to meet all the needs and wants we have. Even for a secure partner, it is impossible. Hence, we need to make peace with the fact and find ways to meet our needs ourselves.

Imperfections: Being with a person comes with the unsaid rule of accepting their past traumas, triggers, past experiences, family dynamics and wounds. While it is beautiful to be in a romantic relationship, we should be ready to accept them with all of their traumas and triggers and find ways to soothe them.

Respecting the differences: In a relationship, people with contrasting perspectives can align only when they learn to respect their opinions. When a partner says no to something that they do not agree with, we should be mindful to respect their decisions.

Curiosity: Instead of assuming or overthinking, we should become curious of their behavior patterns and find ways to learn more about them.

