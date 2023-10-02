Tips to fix a friendship after a big fight

Friendships are one of the most beautiful relationships that exist. Friends are our chosen family, and they are always our loudest cheerleaders. They lend us their shoulders to cry on in our difficult times and share the happiness and success with us when we are winning. However, friendship fights can be equally painful as that of a romantic relationship. "Fights are inevitable, but whether you survive the fight or not depends on how you repair. Repairing a friendship after a major fight is crucial for maintaining and nurturing a meaningful connection. Conflicts are inevitable in any relationship, and addressing them constructively shows a commitment to understanding, growth, and resilience. By making amends, apologizing, or engaging in open and honest communication, friends can rebuild trust and bridge the emotional gaps that arise during disagreements," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir.

It's not uncommon for friendships to have their ups and downs, but when the downs outweigh the ups, it may be a sign of a toxic friendship.(Unsplash )

ALSO READ: Tips to handle a one-sided friendship

Here are a few ways to fix a friendship after a big fight:

Cool off: Usually right after a fight, emotions can run high and sorting out may not work. Hence, it is important to take some time off and cool down and then address the matter at hand.

Reflect on the issue: Instead of focusing on the reactions, we should reflect on the situation and try to understand the underlying issues that led to it. Reflecting on the situation may help us to figure out a solution.

Initiate contact: After a few days, we should try to initiate contact with the friend and try to speak to them when they are comfortable.

Have a repair conversation: We should focus on repairing the friendship and try to value the relationship that we share, instead of dwelling in the fight.

Apologise and forgive: We should take responsibility for the mistakes made by us and forgive the friend for the mistakes made by them.

Rebuild trust: If the situation involved breaking trust and loyalty, we should put in effort to rebuild the trust and focus on repairing the friendship. It is important to stay in touch and check-in with the friend, not just about the fight, but also about the general aspects of life.

