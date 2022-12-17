Tips to have a work-life balance during the festive season

With the festive season on the horizon, we have Christmas parties, New Year bashes and newly engaged couples ready for weddings however, this is also a season that requires a focus on your healthy life, curbing stress and maintaining a better work-life balance. Here are some tips from experts in the events industry that can help aid you in surviving the ongoing festive season.

In a world where every one of us wears many hats, we have to prioritize all of our daily tasks. If we do not learn how to do so, we can get easily overwhelmed by our pile of tasks and functions, especially during busy schedules. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rajat Taneja, Founder of Live Events and Entertainment, shared, “We are not robots and should not place undue pressure on ourselves to focus on all areas of work. Though we are great at handling multiple events, our tasks should be prioritized based on the time-sensitivity of an event, to avoid a negative ripple effect on all other events.”

He added, “Though planning and executing an event is your ultimate passion, it is sometimes good to reintroduce yourself to a hobby or try something new that you have always wanted to do. This will help you spend some personal time despite the busy schedules of the festive season. Some suggested activities that curb stress are exercising, cooking, eating a balanced diet, and meditation.”

A good team is a starting point for maintaining a work/life balance, especially in wedding/event management. Sarita Bazaz, Founder of The Food Affairs, asserted, “A team that resonates with you and can operate the wedding/event exactly as you would, even in the event of your absence can support you mentally, emotionally, and sometimes even in a financial bind.” She suggested, “Many times as business persons, we are pulled in different directions by our clients, vendors, staff, networking events, continuing social media marketing and the like. However, we cannot be part of anything for anyone else until our own cup is full. Therefore, we should stop pouring out to others without refueling ourselves and learn to abide by our goals.”

The fine line between our work and life often gets blurred when we are having a full plate and spend most of our life working towards our goals and managing our businesses. However, having a balance between both work and life is a nice way to start the year!

