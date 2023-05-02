Top dating myths you must unlearn to find real love

Are you still searching for "The One" and struggling with dating? It's time to ditch those outdated dating myths that may be holding you back. Dating can be a complicated and confusing world to navigate, and unfortunately, there are plenty of myths and misconceptions out there that only make it more challenging. From "playing hard to get" to "opposites attract," many of these common beliefs are simply not true. In fact, subscribing to these dating myths can often lead to disappointment and frustration. It's time to unlearn these dating myths and approach dating with a fresh perspective. By doing so, you may be able to build more genuine connections and find the meaningful relationship you're looking for. (Also read: Looking for love that lasts? Try slow dating )

Dating myths you must unlearn:

Todd Baratz, a popular psychotherapist and relationship expert, debunks some of the most common dating myths, in his recent Instagram post.

1. When you meet the right person you will know

There's no such thing as the right person or "the one." Relationships can be confusing, so it's best to approach them with an open mind and without unrealistic expectations of an immediate spark. Instead, take the time to get to know someone and build a connection based on mutual understanding and respect.

2. Wait for the right person

The idea of waiting for the "right person" is a fantasy perpetuated by fairy tales and romantic movies. In reality, there is no perfect match or soulmate. Every person and relationship has flaws and imperfections that make them unique.

3. The right person requires no effort

The truth is that every relationship requires effort, compromise, and mutual understanding in order to thrive. If you're not actively working on your relationship, you're taking it for granted and risking losing the connection you have with your partner. So let go of the fantasy and embrace the reality that maintaining a healthy relationship takes work, dedication, and a willingness to grow together.

4. Play hard to get

Playing hard to get and pretending not to care is not a good approach when you're interested in someone. If you have feelings for someone, it's important to make them aware of your interest and show them that you care. This is how real intimacy is built and how mutual feelings of safety and closeness are cultivated. It's a basic human tendency to like those who show interest in us, so don't be afraid to let your feelings be known.

5. Don't reveal all your cards, show your best self

Do not keep your identity a secret for a long time. People are not interested in a highlight reel of achievements. They desire people. We are all flawed. It's dull to highlight only positive qualities. Additionally, you want the other person to like you, not just a distorted perception of you.

6. If you can't be happy alone, you won't be happy in a relationship

Our relationships have a significant impact on how well our lives are lived. As long as our relationships are fulfilling, there is a good chance that being in a relationship will make us happier than being single.

7. Wait to have the 'talk'

Do not put off having a conversation if it is crucial to your goals in life or something you consider to be essential. Define the relationship! There is never a bad time. As soon as possible, express your relationship's goals. You are welcome to check in frequently to monitor how things are going in terms of moving in the direction you desire.

8. Don't text right away

The idea of waiting to send a text message is outdated. In today's world, good communication is key, and it's important to text right away, often, and regularly. So don't hesitate to send that message and keep the conversation going.