Looking for love that lasts? Try slow dating

For many of us, dating can feel like a whirlwind of swipes, likes and fleeting connections. We're bombarded with endless options, pressured to make snap judgments and expected to move on quickly if things don't click right away. But what if there was another way? A slower, more intentional approach to dating that values quality over quantity and allows us to truly connect with the people we meet. Slow dating is a new trend in the dating world that emphasizes quality over quantity. (Pexels )

Dating is like brewing coffee; it takes time, patience and practice. Once you get past the initial conversations, you need to ask yourself how you truly feel about them. To do that, you must examine a potential match's profile for compatibility and focus on building an emotional connection before you can decide if the person is right for a relationship with you. In short, you must ‘Slow Date’. (Also read: Areas of intimacy that require intentional effort )

"Slow Dating is a relatively new concept in the dating world, but it’s also really simple. It’s about being intentional, taking things at a slower pace and ensuring you're compatible with someone before committing to a relationship. Relationships are built over time, built on trust, honesty and mutual respect. So it's alright and necessary to take your time to get to know your potential partner before jumping into the possibility of a future together," says, Kaveri Waghela, Relationship Expert, Aisle.

Slow dating tips:

We know it's easy to lose yourself in the magic of a new relationship. So here are a few ways suggested by Kaveri Waghela to 'take things slow' when dating.

1. Be selective about potential matches: It’s tempting to keep swiping through potential matches, but this can eventually become overwhelming and lead to burnout. Instead, choose wisely about how many people you want to talk to at a time or who you want to meet for a date. This way, you focus more deeply on each person.

2. Pay attention to their responses and mannerisms: A text message can be easily misconstrued. Their red flags might look green to you and their manipulation might look like love. That’s why it's imperative to pay attention to their responses and mannerisms. Read between the lines if you have to. See how they react to certain conversations, how their eyes twitch and their hands move. These can provide insights into their personality and help you decide whether you're compatible.

3. Video call before anything else: It's essential to get a sense of who someone is before meeting them in person. Video calls will help you better understand their personality, mannerisms and behaviour. It's easier to notice red flags over video calls than through texts. So, don't be afraid to show yourself to them.

4. Set out clear boundaries and deal breakers: Before getting too serious with someone, it's essential to ensure you're on the same page regarding your boundaries and deal breakers. Be upfront from the beginning. Communicate expectations clearly and give them time to think it over. Once you’re both on the same page, you two can move ahead slowly and mutually.

5. It's okay to part ways if it doesn’t click: Trust your gut! Sense how you feel around them, how they make you feel, their vibe and if something feels off to you. If something doesn’t feel right, listen to your gut. It's okay to part ways and keep looking. Remember that Rome wasn't built in a day. Real love will take time but when it does happen, you'll be thankful you took it slow.