Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / UK to end legal loophole allowing child marriage, lift minimum age from 16 to 18
relationships

UK to end legal loophole allowing child marriage, lift minimum age from 16 to 18

Britain set 16 as the minimum age in 1929 when living together out of wedlock was socially unacceptable but campaigners say most girls who marry under 18 nowadays are pressured into it by their families and that raising the minimum age would empower them to say no.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:15 AM IST
UK to end legal loophole allowing child marriage, lift minimum age from 16 to 18(Photo by King's Church International on Unsplash)

Britain must scrap a legal loophole allowing child marriage "by the back door", lawmakers said ahead of the introduction of a bill in parliament on Wednesday to raise the minimum age to 18.

They said the current law, which allows marriage at 16 with parental consent, sabotaged girls' futures and condoned child abuse.

The loophole also undermines Britain's global efforts to end child marriage in other countries, campaign groups said.

"Child marriage is child abuse," former chancellor Sajid Javid told BBC radio before presenting the bill, which has cross-party support.

"People think this is often something that just happens in developing countries. It doesn't. It's happening right here ... it has to stop," he said, adding that thousands of minors had been coerced into marriages in Britain in the last decade.

The government has also said it is committed to lifting the minimum age to 18.

"It's a big step in the right direction. We're celebrating this moment," campaigner Payzee Mahmod told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Mahmod, who was married at 16, said girls who wed young were pulled out of school and often subjected to marital rape and domestic abuse.

Girls from South Asian and Middle Eastern backgrounds are seen as most at risk of early marriage in Britain because having relationships outside marriage is often considered shameful.

Britain set 16 as the minimum age in 1929 when living together out of wedlock was socially unacceptable.

But campaigners say most girls who marry under 18 nowadays are pressured into it by their families, and that raising the minimum age would empower them to say no.

Parliamentarian Pauline Latham, one of the bill's sponsors, said the current law permitted child marriage "by the back door".

"I've spoken to a lot of ministers to say we cannot let this continue, and they've agreed. Boris is keen to get it through," she added, referring to the prime minister.

An attempt to amend the law last year - spearheaded by Latham - was derailed by the pandemic.

But campaigners said they were confident the legislation, which applies to England and Wales, would pass by next spring.

More than 2,740 under-18s were married in England and Wales between 2008 and 2017, according to official data, but this figure excludes minors wed in traditional ceremonies or taken abroad to marry.

Karma Nirvana, which campaigns against forced marriage, said it had come across cases involving children as young as 11, and marriages between the ages of 13 and 15 were "not uncommon".

Campaigners, who met with Javid on Tuesday, said it was crucial not only to close the loophole, but to make it a criminal offence to assist any underage marriage, including religious marriages and those conducted abroad.

"Criminalisation is a strong deterrent and necessary to protect every child from all forms of child marriage in all settings," said Mahmod, whose sister Banaz was killed by family members after leaving a husband they had chosen for her at 17. (Reporting by Emma Batha @emmabatha; Editing by Claire Cozens. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit http://news.trust.org)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
child marriage britain wedlock live-in
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP