Ukranian woman's sweet story about father-in-law calling her ‘Lakshmi’ and giving her money touches internet's heart

A Ukrainian woman and content creator, Sandra, is going viral on social media after a heartwarming exchange with her Indian father-in-law, during which he gave her money as a gift. On April 3, Sandra shared on Instagram that her father called her a personification of Goddess Lakshmi and gave her the money. She shared the incident on Instagram with the caption, “Good life.”

Sandra, a Ukrainian woman, celebrated the heartwarming gesture of her Indian father-in-law, who gave her money on Instagram. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Do you know the difference between 'privacy' and 'secrecy' in relationships? Therapist explains

Indian father-in-law's sweet gesture

Sharing the video, Sandra wrote, “POV: You've married an Indian, and now you are a goddess.” The video begins with her saying she was just working when her father-in-law came to her and casually handed her the money. “Something very interesting happened to me right now. I was just sitting working, and my Indian father-in-law was just giving me money,” she shared.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Explaining the reason behind the gesture, Sandra shared that her father-in-law told her, “It's for you. You are goddess Lakshmi.” Surprised at first, she learned that in Indian culture, women of the house are seen as embodiments of wealth and prosperity. The tradition links their happiness to the family’s well-being, and she found the custom 'cute' and 'interesting'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the reason behind the gesture, Sandra shared that her father-in-law told her, “It's for you. You are goddess Lakshmi.” Surprised at first, she learned that in Indian culture, women of the house are seen as embodiments of wealth and prosperity. The tradition links their happiness to the family’s well-being, and she found the custom 'cute' and 'interesting'. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She continued, “And then I was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. I'm Ukrainian.' So, he started to explain to me that I'm the Lakshmi of the house. It means the daughters of the house - my sister-in-law and I - if we are in a good mood, if we are happy, he will have more income, and that was very interesting, like I like it. It is cute.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “And then I was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. I'm Ukrainian.' So, he started to explain to me that I'm the Lakshmi of the house. It means the daughters of the house - my sister-in-law and I - if we are in a good mood, if we are happy, he will have more income, and that was very interesting, like I like it. It is cute.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The charming interaction reflects the unique exchanges that can occur in international marriages, fostering mutual respect and understanding between different cultures.

How did the internet react?

The video was loved by Instagram users, garnering over 5.4 million views and 300k likes. They appreciated the father-in-law's gesture; some even found Sandra's reaction adorable, and a few explained the significance of the act to her. One user commented, “That's our Hindu culture, where daughters are treated as goddess Lakshmi.” Another wrote, “Calling her a 'goddess' is not just symbolic, but a recognition of her strength, grace, and the harmony she brings to a home and society.”

Someone else wrote, “You married into a very good family, and they love you unconditionally.” Another said, “Happy for you! Wish all the women in the world would be treated like Lakshmi.” “What a great tradition,” a user commented.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON