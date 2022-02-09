Valentine's Day 2022: 8 secrets to a successful relationship

Valentine's Day 2022: Every relationship is different, just like two persons are. But there are some universal rules that all happy couples follow but are not necessarily known to the society.

Couples who are happy together are also the ones who are best at self-care. They do not hesitate in putting themselves first on occasions that matter to them and communicate things clearly to each other rather than worrying about what the other person might think about them.

Not wearing a 'mask' ensures they do not hide their problematic side too, and they expect their partners to do the same.

Happy partners do fight, but for resolving their issues in a healthy way, not to throw insults at each other. They are the ones who communicate their expectations clearly and do not expect the other to read their mind. Above all, people who are in a happy relationship know how to be treated well and treat others nicely too.

Nedra Glover Tawwab, author, NYT Bestselling Author, Relationship & Boundaries Expert in her recent post on Instagram talks about things that make a relationship more successful than others.

"Relationships would be more successful if we did this in the beginnings," she wrote.

* Prioritized self-care: Putting the onus of loving and caring for you entirely on your partner can put a relationship under a lot of pressure. People who indulge in self-care are not just the happiest people, they are the ones who feel most loved.

Wearing a mask and not showing your true side can only complicate things later (Pixabay)

* Showed up authentically: Wearing a mask and not showing your true side can only complicate things later as your partner may have different expectations from you. In successful relationships, people are comfortable being what they are and embrace each other's imperfections.

* Told people when things bothered us: To save a relationship, we tend to tolerate behaviours and things that we do not approve of. This however does the opposite. Not communicating what bothers us in a person can drive a wedge between the partners. Happy couples do not hesitate to tell things that bother them.

People at times are scared to tell others what they expect out of the relationship. (Pixabay)

* Communicated our expectations: People at times are scared to tell others what they expect out of the relationship. They assume the other person to read their minds. When this doesn't happen, the relationship falls apart. People who are in a happy relationship never make this mistake and are clear communicators.

* Confronted issues right away: Procrastination in addressing your relationship woes can cause a heavy dent on the relationship. Confronting issues right away is a mark of a strong relationship.

Confronting issues right away is a mark of a strong relationship. (Pexels)

* Set the tone for how we expect to be treated: People in unhappy relationships often complain their partners do not treat them right. On the other hand, being clear about how one wants to be treated at the outset helps one get into a relationship with the right person.

* Decide to engage based on who people are instead of their potential.

* Looked at the entire person and not just the good parts: Unless your embrace the dark sides of your partner, you are never completely in love. Accept the complete package.

