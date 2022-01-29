Want a healthy, long-lasting relationship with your partner? Experts share tips

While true love is the gift of life that we all want to wake up to, many of us often rush into a relationship without having clarity about what we want and what our partner is expecting. Experts are of the view that a relationship without a vision will take a couple nowhere hence, some relationships fall apart after the initial excitement while causing despair to the people involved.

Setting up basic relationship rules is integral to a healthy and long-lasting relationship. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Life Coach Sheetal Shaparia shared, “Setting rules in a relationship is as important as setting boundaries. These rules does not mean you bound your partner with restrictions, it means that you must make certain things clear and set a limit to what extent you and your partner must or must not go."

She advised, "Setting rules to safeguard and nourish the relationship without jeopardising the bond is a crucial consideration for all couples. There may be some things that you or your partner do not agree with. It is critical that you address these issues and establish rules for yourselves without compromising your independence. This will not only help you avoid future disputes, but it will also help you build a strong communication between the two of you.”

Another trick for a long-lasting union or alliance is to love without conditions since “only ifs” seeping into a relationship only make it materialistic and will eventually lead you and your partner to drift apart. Truth be told, perfect partners don’t exist hence, relationships should be all about ‘being’ the right partner.

Pointing out another important tip, Jyotsna Ahuja, Founder of The White Space asserted, “Most relationships are challenged thanks to boundaries or rather not perceiving that they are like scaffolding to a building - required when the building of the relationship is under construction or renovation and to be done away with when the building is ready to be revealed as complete and liveable as in. The cement, bricks and mortar are all like the stardust of love. Self love.”