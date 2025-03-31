Want a healthy relationship with your partner? Lifestyle coach says look for these 2 things

Mel Robbins is a lifestyle coach and author who keeps sharing important insights related to life and relationships on her Instagram profile. Mel Robbins, in a recent podcast with U Up? Podcast shared the hack to having a healthy relationship with your partner. Also read | Monogamy vs. polygamy: Study explains which relationship structure is healthy Know what's important in a relationship.(Pixabay)

Mel shared a snippet of the podcast on her Instagram profile on March 30, and wrote, “If you want to create a healthy relationship, these are the 2 most important things you need to be focusing on.”

Being yourself

“When you look at long-term successful partnerships, only 11% of people have the spark and the instant connection. Th other 89%, slow burn. Because over time what happens is all that excitement and attraction and all that stuff that happens in the beginning was super fun, it kind of dials down and what becomes more important is that you actually feel like yourself. You don't need makeup. You're not worried about your hormonal acne in the morning. You're able to just relax. You want to feel that you are at home base. That's how you want to feel when you come home. And so the slow burn actually helps you realise what actually matters in a relationship and it's not all this shiny status sh*t that we're all chasing,” Mel said. Also read | Soft vs hard launch on social media: When should you go public with your relationship?

The little annoying things

“Almost 70% of the stuff that you are kind of annoyed by never goes away. Never goes away. The fact that the person wants to watch golf all weekend, that's not going away. The fact that, you know, they snore when they sleep, it's probably not going away. Th fact that they are not particularly ambitious at this moment, might not go away. And that's okay because the research shows that there will always be things that annoy you about the person. You can love somebody profoundly and you can still have negative opinions about them,” Mel added.

Here’s how the Internet reacted

Mel’s post, in no time, was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram followers. People dropped by share their opinions. One netizen wrote, “People romanticise relationships so much that they forget you can love someone and still be annoyed by them. You can be committed and still find certain habits frustrating. No relationship is 100% perfect, and that’s normal. It’s about choosing to work through the imperfections, not pretending they don’t exist.” Also read | Are you the chameleon in your relationship? Therapist shares 5 signs to look out for

Another comment read, “Love isn’t about sculpting someone into an ideal; it’s about holding them gently, as they are—flaws, contradictions, and all. It’s understanding that even the deepest love can hold disagreements, and even the most beautiful souls have their shadows. But when we stop resisting who they aren’t and embrace who they are, love stops being something fragile to control and becomes something boundless to belong to.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.