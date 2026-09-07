Want to be more disciplined but don’t know where to start? Therapist Jeffrey Metlzer shares 4 ways to help

Whether you are in school or a working professional, the importance of discipline has likely been impressed upon you at some point in life. Some people find it easy to be disciplined, while others might like to adopt this approach but are either unsure how to get started or frequently get distracted.

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Taking to Instagram on September 4, Florida-based therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shared four ways in which one can train themselves to be more disciplined over time. They are presented as follows.

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1. Respond to your impulsive thoughts

{{^usCountry}} Jeffrey pointed out that people often fall into bad habits because they treat an impulse like an instruction. Instead, he suggested answering it: "That is tempting, but it won't help me." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jeffrey pointed out that people often fall into bad habits because they treat an impulse like an instruction. Instead, he suggested answering it: "That is tempting, but it won't help me." {{/usCountry}}

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“Each time that you do this, you create more space between what you feel like doing and what you choose to do. And with practice, that response becomes easier,” noted the therapist.

2. Reframe uncomfortable emotions

Everyone experiences uncomfortable emotions, but how we respond to them showcases our discipline. As per Jeffrey, “Your mind naturally seeks relief, so discomfort can feel like a reason to stop. But discomfort is often part of doing something difficult that matters to you.”

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In such a situation, the therapist suggests reminding ourselves, "This is uncomfortable, but I can still do it." When discomfort stops meaning quit, it becomes much easier to follow through, he highlighted.

3. Replay your successes

When things are not going well, it is important not to dismiss the evidence that one is still making progress.

In the words of Jeffrey, “When you follow through on something difficult, pause and replay it in your mind. Let yourself register, ‘I did that.’ Those memories build self-belief and give you evidence to draw on the next time that you start doubting yourself.”

4. Get good at starting again

This is the final barrier where discipline often falls apart. Jeffrey noted that people miss one day and think, "I already ruined it, so what's the point?"

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“That all-or-nothing response turns one lapse into a pattern,” he stated. “You will have days when you don't follow through. And what matters is how quickly you return. One mistake does not erase your progress, but letting that day decide what you do next can.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Jeffrey Meltzer is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Florida. He graduated with a Master's in Mental Health Counselling from the University of South Florida and has been providing therapy services for over seven years.

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