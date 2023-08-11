In a relationship, it is important to make the other person feel that they are in a safe space. Safety creates better intimacy and deeper connections. Emotional, mental and physical safety is of prime importance in a relationship. "The quality of intimacy and connection is always based on how safe each partner feels in the relationship. When wants and needs continue to go unmet, boundaries continue to be violated, resentments continue to build… safety is quickly the first thing to go. It’s really hard to feel safe with somebody that you’re not sure you can trust or rely on to show up for you… not only when you need them the most, but even just on a day-to-day basis. So, while we will all inevitably mess up… hurt each other’s feelings… behave in ways we wish we didn’t… it is so much easier to repair and come back from these ruptures when there is an established foundation of safety and trust," wrote Therapist Elizabeth Fedrick as she explained the importance of safety in a relationship.

Ways to help the partner feel safe in a relationship(Unsplash)

"The most effective way to create and foster safety is through daily, consistent behaviors that clearly demonstrate… I got you," added Elizabeth. Here are a few ways by which we can make the partner feel safe:

Validating emotions: Using supportive statements to communicate and validating their expressions and emotions can make them feel that the relationship is a safe space for them to be vulnerable.

Genuine interest: Asking questions to get more clarity on their emotions and showing genuine interest to understand them better will help them to feel safe.

Communicating regularly: Regular communication throughout the day and staying in touch can make the other person feel that they are valued.

Scheduling time together: The time spent together in a relationship is meant to be cherished. Scheduling things together to avoid confusion will enable the partners to feel more at ease.

Appreciation: Compliments and appreciations can help each other feel that they are valued and loved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.