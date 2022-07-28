Ways to respond when you need privacy: Psychotherapist shares insights

We all love to be around people we love. However, there are a few times when we like to shut the doors and be alone, exploring our mind and the silence. It is also the time when privacy becomes our main concern and we cannot help but ask people to give us the time to be with only ourselves. Sometimes when we ask for privacy, it may not be accepted in a healthy way by the other person. How should we respond in case of privacy? Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders addressed this issue on her latest Instagram post and wrote about the ways we can respond while asking for privacy.

Appreciate: while we may not be ready to share our emotions with the other person, we can always appreciate their concern for us and the way they want to check on us to know if we are fine.

Ready: even though we may not be ready to share details on the way we feel to others, we can always choose to give them an update then we feel secure.

Honest: When something happens that makes us want to get our privacy, we are often not in a position to share details. We can choose to be transparent about it. We can say that we are not comfortable sharing details.

Private: When we need to keep a few things private, we can straight-away say the same. This may also involve other people and their integrity in this matter.

Upset: Things may make us more upset if we talk about it. We should get our privacy and let things sink for some time before sharing it with others.

Conscious: Sometimes, some situations emotionally drain us. Hence, we need to be conscious when and who to share the information with.

Processing: The time period needed for processing a situation can depend on the person. While we can take our own time to get over a situation, we can always decide who to share it with.

Don’t talk: A no goes a long way. In case we do not feel like talking about it, we should be straight-forward about it.